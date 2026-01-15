Justin Baldoni claims Blake Lively calls home office 'Buckingham Palace'

In a recent deposition, actor-director Justin Baldoni said his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively called her home office "Buckingham Palace," citing the many celebrity visitors it hosted. This revelation came during a legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni, which started in December 2024 when Lively sued him and others at Wayfarer Studios for sexual harassment and retaliation.

Celebrity visits Lively's home office: The 'Buckingham Palace' of celebrities Baldoni, 41, disclosed the nickname during his deposition on October 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. He said, "She used to call it Buckingham Palace, as she said because so many celebrities walked through there." "I think that was her office in her penthouse apartment which was the place that Ms. Lively requested all of our meetings be." The Manhattan penthouse has been cited repeatedly in court filings, with claims that several film-related meetings were held there at Lively's request.

Legal proceedings Legal proceedings and counterclaims in ongoing lawsuit The legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni has been contentious. After Lively's initial lawsuit, Baldoni filed a countersuit accusing her and her husband Ryan Reynolds of defamation and extortion. However, that case was dismissed by a judge. The trial was originally scheduled for March but has now been postponed to May 2026. Notably, Reynolds, 49, was not deposed in this case.

Advertisement

Alleged confrontation Reynolds's alleged 'berating' of Baldoni over 'fat-shaming' accusations Lively and Reynolds's New York home has also been linked to another disputed incident. Baldoni has claimed that during a meeting inside the penthouse, Reynolds "berated" him over allegations that he had "fat-shamed" Lively during the film's production. The residence was also cited in a separate conversation involving Lively, who was pregnant at the time.

Advertisement