Lively adds Ryan Reynolds to witness list in Baldoni trial

Hollywood actor Blake Lively has added her husband, Ryan Reynolds , to the list of witnesses in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, reported People. The trial is set to begin on May 18. This move comes after a federal judge recently dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 claims against Baldoni, her co-star in It Ends With Us. Despite these setbacks, she remains determined to prove her case in court.

Witness details Reynolds expected to provide crucial testimony Reynolds is expected to provide crucial testimony regarding production and promotion issues. He will also address alleged retaliation and damages that have been central to the case. Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 42, are also expected to testify when the trial begins. Both actors rejected a settlement offer earlier this week.

Additional witnesses Other witnesses included in Lively's list Apart from Reynolds, Lively has also included her sister, Robyn Lively, and It Ends With Us co-stars Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer in her witness list. She has also named some of Baldoni's associates to support her claims, including his former podcast co-host Liz Plank, ex-publicist Stephanie Jones, and PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan.

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Legal maneuvers Baldoni trying to block testimonies on 'irrelevance' grounds Meanwhile, Baldoni is reportedly trying to block the testimonies of several witnesses on Lively's list, including It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover and co-star Slate. He argues that their alleged experiences are irrelevant to the case. The actor has also argued against Plank's testimony, claiming she had nothing to do with the film.

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