Lively adds Ryan Reynolds to witness list in Baldoni trial
What's the story
Hollywood actor Blake Lively has added her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to the list of witnesses in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, reported People. The trial is set to begin on May 18. This move comes after a federal judge recently dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 claims against Baldoni, her co-star in It Ends With Us. Despite these setbacks, she remains determined to prove her case in court.
Witness details
Reynolds expected to provide crucial testimony
Reynolds is expected to provide crucial testimony regarding production and promotion issues. He will also address alleged retaliation and damages that have been central to the case. Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 42, are also expected to testify when the trial begins. Both actors rejected a settlement offer earlier this week.
Additional witnesses
Other witnesses included in Lively's list
Apart from Reynolds, Lively has also included her sister, Robyn Lively, and It Ends With Us co-stars Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer in her witness list. She has also named some of Baldoni's associates to support her claims, including his former podcast co-host Liz Plank, ex-publicist Stephanie Jones, and PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan.
Legal maneuvers
Baldoni trying to block testimonies on 'irrelevance' grounds
Meanwhile, Baldoni is reportedly trying to block the testimonies of several witnesses on Lively's list, including It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover and co-star Slate. He argues that their alleged experiences are irrelevant to the case. The actor has also argued against Plank's testimony, claiming she had nothing to do with the film.
Case background
A look at the ongoing legal battle
Lively's legal battle with Baldoni began in December 2024 when she accused him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to destroy her reputation. Baldoni has denied these allegations. On April 2, a federal judge dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 claims, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy. However, her claims of retaliation and breach of contract still remain in the lawsuit.