Blake Lively seeks $8 million from Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively demands $8M in legal fees from Justin Baldoni

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:09 pm Jul 01, 202601:09 pm

What's the story

Hollywood actor Blake Lively has filed a motion seeking $8 million in attorney fees and costs from actor-director Justin Baldoni. The move comes after she accused him of sexual harassment on the set of their 2024 film It Ends With Us. In response, Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios had filed a $400 million defamation suit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, claiming they used false harassment allegations to gain control over the film.