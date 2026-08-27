Blake Lively awarded $400K in legal fees after Baldoni's loss

Judge Liman noted that while the case was "extremely well-litigated," with billing rates sometimes exceeding $2,000 per hour being "not unreasonable" considering its complexity and high stakes, Lively had sought reimbursement for an unreasonable number of hours.

The judge also said Lively didn't sufficiently explain what much of the work was for.

Her recovery was limited to defending against Baldoni's defamation claim, excluding other costs like media relations and a motion for sanctions defense.