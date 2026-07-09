'Injustice and...': Justin Baldoni on legal battle with Blake Lively
What's the story
Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni has finally spoken out about his recent legal battle with co-star Blake Lively. The dispute ended last month when a federal judge ordered Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios to pay Lively's legal fees amounting to over $8 million. In an Instagram video on Thursday, he and his wife Emily Baldoni opened up about "the injustice and the pain" they endured during this contentious period.
Statement
'It just didn't feel like the right time'
Baldoni said, "We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it's not because we haven't had anything to say, because Lord knows we have." "But it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just didn't feel like the right time."
Emotional struggle
'Reality is that there's been a lot of trauma'
Emily added, "We've had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women." "So much to unpack. And the truth is, reality is that there's been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family which also makes it hard to speak."
Healing
Baldoni says, 'healing isn't linear'
Baldoni further said, "There have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple years, and that created so much noise, and we didn't want to add to the noise." "We just wanted to let the justice system run its course." "We are healing. And if you've ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn't linear. It looks different every day."
Conclusion
'We're closer and more devoted and steadfast in our faith'
Baldoni added, "We have had to rethink for ourselves what is real and what matters." "It's the kids. It's our family. It's our friends. It's our community who've been there for us." "It's our faith. I think we're closer and more devoted and steadfast in our faith than we've ever been."