Blanchett asks audience to stop filming during 'Electra/Persona' interval
During a recent performance of "Electra/Persona" at London's National Theatre, Cate Blanchett noticed someone filming during the interval and politely asked them to stop, reminding everyone that recording disrupts the live experience.
Blanchett also mentioned it to the audience at the very end before they left on September 18, and the moment was met with applause from the rest of the audience.
Audience phone use disrupts theater performances
Blanchett's callout highlights a growing issue in theater: audience distractions like phone use are making it harder for performers to do their job.
Other actors, including Rosamund Pike and Cynthia Erivo, have also called out audience members over similar disruptions.
"Electra/Persona" itself is getting buzz for its creative mix of classic Greek drama and Ingmar Bergman's Persona, with Blanchett and Nina Hoss switching roles each night by coin toss.
The play runs until October 10.