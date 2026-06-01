'Blast' collects 21.58cr worldwide in 4 days, India's Sunday 6cr
Entertainment
The Tamil action thriller Blast, led by Arjun, Preity Mukundhan, and Abhirami, is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹21.58 crore globally just 4 days after release.
Directed by Subash K Raj, the film saw a big boost over the weekend, with Sunday's India net collection hitting ₹6 crore (up nearly 32% from Saturday).
'Blast' India 13.95cr, Tamil Nadu leads
Blast has earned ₹13.95 crore in India so far, with Tamil Nadu leading regional collections and solid numbers coming from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Overseas fans pitched in too, contributing ₹1.5 crore on Sunday alone, bringing international earnings to ₹5.55 crore.
The movie's growing occupancy shows audiences are really getting into this family-versus-gang action story with its ensemble cast.