OTT: When, where to watch Arjun Sarja's 'Blast'

Technical team

Crew members of the film

Composer Ravi Basrur, famous for Antim: The Final Truth, KGF, and Singham Again, has made his Tamil debut with Blast. The film's cinematography is handled by Arun Radhakrishnan, while Pradeep E Ragav takes care of editing and Veeramani Ganesan is responsible for art direction. Archana Kalpathi and Aishwarya Kalpathi are the creative producer and associate creative producer, respectively.