OTT: When, where to watch Arjun Sarja's 'Blast'
What's the story
The action film Blast, starring Arjun Sarja, Preity Mukhundhan, and Abhirami in lead roles, will premiere on Netflix on Thursday (June 25). The movie was released in theaters on May 28 and received positive reviews. Directed by Subhash K Raj, the film revolves around a family of fighters caught in a conspiracy against a crime syndicate.
Box office performance
Box office collection of 'Blast'
As of Sunday, the film has grossed ₹58.67 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. It is expected to at least reach ₹60 crore before its OTT premiere on Thursday. The movie also stars Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, and Dileepan in supporting roles.
Technical team
Crew members of the film
Composer Ravi Basrur, famous for Antim: The Final Truth, KGF, and Singham Again, has made his Tamil debut with Blast. The film's cinematography is handled by Arun Radhakrishnan, while Pradeep E Ragav takes care of editing and Veeramani Ganesan is responsible for art direction. Archana Kalpathi and Aishwarya Kalpathi are the creative producer and associate creative producer, respectively.