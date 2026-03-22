'Bloodhounds' S02 on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast, trailer Entertainment Mar 22, 2026

Bloodhounds is back for Season two, hitting Netflix on April 3, 2026.

Written and directed by Kim Joo-hwan and based on Jeong Chan's Naver Webtoon, the show follows Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan), a boxer chasing his dreams, and his coach Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi), who took down loan sharks in the first season.