'Bloodhounds Season 2' No 1 on Netflix global non-English chart
Bloodhounds Season 2, the hit Korean series, just shot to No. 1 on Netflix's Global Non-English TV chart. With 7.4 million views and over 51 million hours watched in one week (ending April 12, 2026), it's clear fans are hooked.
This season brings back boxers Gun-woo and Woo-jin as they dive into a gritty underground boxing world, this time up against a new villain, Baek-jeong (played by Rain).
'Bloodhounds Season 2' released April 3, 2026
Released on April 3, 2026, the second season builds on the original with even more intense fight scenes and real emotional moments.
Starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, the story dives into revenge, sacrifice, and taking down an international boxing syndicate, all packed into seven action-filled episodes.
If you're looking for your next binge-watch, Bloodhounds S02 is streaming now on Netflix.