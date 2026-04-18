'Bloodhounds Season 2' No 1 on Netflix global non-English chart

'Bloodhounds Season 2' released April 3, 2026

Released on April 3, 2026, the second season builds on the original with even more intense fight scenes and real emotional moments.

Starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, the story dives into revenge, sacrifice, and taking down an international boxing syndicate, all packed into seven action-filled episodes.

If you're looking for your next binge-watch, Bloodhounds S02 is streaming now on Netflix.