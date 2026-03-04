'Bloodhounds' Season 2 teaser: Netflix series promises more bare-knuckle brawls

Teaser shows Gun-woo's quest for the championship and broken alliances

The teaser is all about raw bare-knuckle fights, smart tactics, and broken alliances.

We see Gun-woo pushing to become champion, Gun-woo's relationship with his coach Woo-jin getting tested, and Baek-jeong (still terrifying) causing chaos.

Expect even wilder fight scenes and a focus on brotherhood between the main characters.