'Bloodhounds' Season 2 teaser: Netflix series promises more bare-knuckle brawls
Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Bloodhounds Season 2, bringing back the gritty world of underground boxing and even messier rivalries.
After Gun-woo and Woo-jin took down a loan shark ring in Season 1, this new chapter dives into illegal fighting rings and darker betrayals.
Teaser shows Gun-woo's quest for the championship and broken alliances
The teaser is all about raw bare-knuckle fights, smart tactics, and broken alliances.
We see Gun-woo pushing to become champion, Gun-woo's relationship with his coach Woo-jin getting tested, and Baek-jeong (still terrifying) causing chaos.
Expect even wilder fight scenes and a focus on brotherhood between the main characters.
Cast and release date
Woo Do-hwan (Gun-woo) and Lee Sang-yi (Woo-jin) are returning, and Jung Ji-hoon aka Rain (Baek-jeong) joins the cast.
There's also a new face: Hwang Chan-sung joins the cast.
Filming start date not confirmed. Season 2 premieres on Netflix worldwide on April 3, 2026.