Blunt channels 1990s supermodel at 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere

Reeves on hair and makeup

Blunt's hairstylist Laini Reeves said the "almost wet" style was all about elegance and strength, achieved with TRESemme products for that smooth finish without any crunchiness.

For makeup, Blunt went with a classic red lip to keep things both authentic and sophisticated.

As Reeves put it, "It's about capturing that same sense of confidence and polish in a way that feels relevant." nodding to the original film's iconic style while keeping it fresh for the night.