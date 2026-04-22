Blunt channels 1990s supermodel at 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere
Emily Blunt made a splash at the New York City premiere of Devil Wears Prada 2, showing up in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, Mikimoto pearls, and a slicked-back bun inspired by 1990s supermodel vibes.
The hairstyle, crafted by Laini Reeves, gave off serious Kate Moss energy and instantly grabbed attention.
Reeves on hair and makeup
Blunt's hairstylist Laini Reeves said the "almost wet" style was all about elegance and strength, achieved with TRESemme products for that smooth finish without any crunchiness.
For makeup, Blunt went with a classic red lip to keep things both authentic and sophisticated.
As Reeves put it, "It's about capturing that same sense of confidence and polish in a way that feels relevant." nodding to the original film's iconic style while keeping it fresh for the night.