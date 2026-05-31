Blunt rejected AI sounds for big scene in 'Disclosure Day'
Emily Blunt chose to skip AI for a big scene in Steven Spielberg's upcoming sci-fi thriller, Disclosure Day, releasing internationally on June 12.
Playing a meteorologist who suddenly speaks an alien language on live TV, Blunt, was considered AI-generated sounds, but she felt uneasy about it and wanted something more human.
Blunt recorded clicks and hums naturally
Blunt talked about her decision on Hot Ones, saying she preferred to create the weird vocal effects naturally.
"I said maybe I could come in and we'll just do a range of weird sounds," she shared. With a sound designer, she recorded clicks and hums that became the final eerie effect.
Her choice highlights ongoing concerns about AI replacing creativity in movies.
'Disclosure Day' marks Spielberg UFO return
Disclosure Day marks Spielberg's return to alien-themed sci-fi and centers on a UFO-related conspiracy.
The cast includes Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell alongside Blunt.