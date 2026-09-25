Why BMC issued stop-work notice to Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly issued a stop-work notice to actor Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society. The action was taken after the property was found to be under scrutiny for intending to operate a salon and spa there, reported Mumbai Mirror. The civic body said that K-West ward has not granted permission for commercial use of the premises.
Complaint details
Here's how the case unfolded
The notice was issued after ward officials asked the owners for documents following a complaint from the housing society.
The Kapole Co-operative Housing Society had initially objected to the plan and requested papers showing that the premises could be lawfully used for a salon and spa.
However, they received neither the documents nor a response, leading them to pursue their complaint first in the cooperative system and later before civic authorities.
Response timeline
The property in question
The Devgn family has sought four weeks to file its response to the stop-work notice.
The property at the center of the dispute is Devgn's 7,802 sq ft bungalow at Plot S-10.
A K-West ward official said, "After receiving the society's complaint, we sought the relevant documents from the property owners and, as the required permissions were not produced, a stop-work notice was issued."
Lease agreement
Details of the lease agreement
Florian Hurel Salons Pvt Ltd. has leased the 7,802 sq ft bungalow for five years under a registered lease-and-licence agreement dated August 10.
Rent starts at ₹16L per month in the first year and increases by 5% each year, bringing the total estimated value of the deal to ₹10.61 crore over its duration.
Permissions claimed
Devgn camp denies missing approvals
The Devgn camp has denied any missing approvals.
Ruchi Kanojiya, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at the Devgn Group, said that "the requisite permissions and approvals from the concerned authorities in relation to the proposed use of the premises have been duly obtained."
The society's then-authorized officer issued an NOC on July 22, saying it had "no objection to Veena Virendra Devgan and Vishal alias Ajay Devgan leasing the bungalow" to Florian Hurel Salons Private Limited.
Inspection request
Society's complaint to BMC
On September 8, the society moved the BMC under Section 43 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act and sought an inspection.
They also asked for action under Sections 52 to 54 if officials found violations.
The society wanted the BMC to check if rules permit a salon, whether a change-of-user sanction exists, and if the current Occupation Certificate extends to the proposed activity.