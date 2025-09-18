Bob Dylan set to perform at annual Farm Aid festival

Legendary musician Bob Dylan will be performing at the annual Farm Aid festival on Saturday, the organization announced. The event, which raises funds for farmers in need, will also feature a star-studded lineup including Neil Young, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews. Dylan last performed at Farm Aid in 2023.

Festival's mission More about Farm Aid Farm Aid has been a vital source of funding for "year-round work with and for family farmers," as stated on its website. Since its inception in 1985, the festival has raised over $85 million to help programs that assist farmers. Dylan, known for his socially conscious tracks about inequality and war, has always been an integral part of Farm Aid.

Festival's inception How did Farm Aid start? The origins of Farm Aid are interesting. At that time, Ethiopia was suffering from drought, and a campaign was launched to raise funds for relief efforts. Dylan leveraged his platform to highlight a crisis in the US. "I hope that some of the money that's raised for the people in Africa..." "Maybe they can just take a little bit of it...to pay the mortgages on some of the farms that the farmers here owe to the banks."

Festival's inception History of the festival Dylan's statement resonated with Nelson, a country superstar and former cotton picker. This led to a conversation between Nelson, Young, and Mellencamp, resulting in the birth of Farm Aid. The festival has been held annually since then, with a few exceptions. Today, the politics surrounding farming are more contentious than ever, with age-old problems persisting and new ones worsening due to climate change and market volatility caused by trade wars and tariffs.