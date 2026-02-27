'The Wire' star Bobby J Brown dies at 62

Bobby J Brown, the Hollywood actor best known for his role as Officer Bobby Brown in HBO 's The Wire, has passed away at 62. His daughter told TMZ that he passed away on Wednesday due to smoke inhalation caused by a barn fire in Maryland. The incident reportedly happened when he went into the barn to jump-start a vehicle, and an accidental fire broke out.

Fire incident Brown's wife suffered severe burns while trying to rescue him According to the outlet, Brown had reportedly called his family to bring a fire extinguisher, but by the time they reached the scene, the barn was already consumed by flames. The actor's wife is said to have suffered severe burns while attempting to save him from the burning building. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Brown died from diffuse thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

Career highlights Looking at his career Born in Washington, DC, and raised in Pennsylvania, Brown was a boxer before pursuing a career in show business. He studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and made his screen debut in 1998 on NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street. Apart from The Wire, he also appeared in HBO miniseries The Corner (2000) and We Own This City (2022).

