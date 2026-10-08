'Bokshi' gets new release date after CBFC review
What's the story
The release of Prasanna Bisht's Bokshi has been pushed from October 9 to December 4, 2026. The decision was made after the film underwent a certification review by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC's Examining Committee had earlier referred the film to the Revising Committee for further scrutiny due to its supernatural themes and graphic violence.
Certification update
Film cleared with an 'A' certificate
The film's production house, Lorien Motion Pictures, announced the new release date on Thursday.
They said in an official statement, "Due to its supernatural themes, depiction of witchcraft, and gruesome violence, Bokshi was recently referred by the CBFC's Examining Committee to the Revising Committee for further review."
"We are thrilled to share that the Revising Committee has now cleared the film with an A certificate with minimal modifications."
Film details
Multilingual film with fictional language
Bokshi, helmed by Bhargav Saikia and written by debutant screenwriter and executive producer Harsh Vaibhav, stars Bisht, Siddharth Shaw, and Mansi Multani in key roles.
Shernaz Patel has lent her voice to the titular character.
The film is multilingual with dialogues in Hindi, English, Nepali, and Boksirit, a fictional language created for the movie by Dutch linguist Jan van Steenbergen.
It premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2025 before being screened at other international genre film festivals.