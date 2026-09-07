Karan Johar's 'SOTY 3' to be 'darker' than previous parts?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "To begin with, while Student Of The Year (2012) and Student Of The Year 2 (2019) were films, the third installment of Student Of The Year will be a web series."

"Student Of The Year 3 is darker, edgier, and far more intense than the previous two installments. Tonally, it is being envisioned as a Class-meets-Euphoria kind of show."