Karan Johar's 'SOTY 3' to be 'darker' than previous parts?
What's the story
Shanaya Kapoor, who was recently seen in Tu Yaa Main (2026), will soon lead Student Of The Year 3. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the third installment of the popular franchise is set to undergo a major transformation. According to Bollywood Hungama, this new version will take the form of a web series and adopt a "darker" tone than its predecessors.
Genre shift
'Class' and 'Euphoria' have inspired 'SOTY 3'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "To begin with, while Student Of The Year (2012) and Student Of The Year 2 (2019) were films, the third installment of Student Of The Year will be a web series."
"Student Of The Year 3 is darker, edgier, and far more intense than the previous two installments. Tonally, it is being envisioned as a Class-meets-Euphoria kind of show."
Audience appeal
Show expected to premiere on JioHotstar
The source further elaborated on the new direction of Student Of The Year 3, saying, "Viewers will be pleasantly surprised by the conflicts, relationships, and overall genre of the third part."
"Moreover, this kind of youth-driven, edgy content has an audience across markets, which could further widen its appeal and viewership."
The show is expected to premiere later this year on JioHotstar.
Production details
Revisit the 'SOTY' franchise
Directed by Reema Maya, Student Of The Year 3 will reportedly feature Kapoor in a double role.
The first film launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra into Bollywood under Johar's direction.
Student Of The Year 2 followed suit with Tiger Shroff and also marked Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's debuts under Punit Malhotra's direction.
Bhatt was seen in a special appearance.