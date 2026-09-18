Is Sajid Nadiadwala making a Lalit Modi biopic?
What's the story
The life of Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premier League (IPL) chair, is set to be adapted into a big-budget Bollywood biopic. The project is reportedly being backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Writer-producer Sneha Rajani is also involved in the development process, reported Pinkvilla.
Development stage
Makers keen on exploring various phases of Modi's life
A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that the film is currently in the writing and development stage.
The makers are keen on exploring various phases of Modi's life, rather than just focusing on his public persona.
"Lalit Modi's life has so many different chapters that there is a lot to explore...idea is to tell the story on big screen while also getting into the man behind the headlines," said the source.
Career highlights
What to expect from the biopic?
Modi played a crucial role in the IPL's inception and served as its commissioner.
His tenure made him a household name but also brought controversies, investigations, and media scrutiny.
These contrasting aspects of his life have kept him in the limelight in both sports and business circles.
The biopic is expected to delve into the IPL's creation, Modi's rise in India's sporting world, his business ventures, and the controversies that changed public perception of him.
Production update
Ranveer Singh was reportedly interested in playing Modi onscreen
While the project is still in its early stages, no official announcements have been made regarding the director, lead actor, release date, or final cast.
However, it was reported months ago that Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh was interested in playing Modi onscreen.
The filmmakers are expected to make more announcements once they finalize the script and other crucial elements of the biopic.