Bollywood debates 8 hour shoot cap after Padukone's reported exit

Long shoots burden women, junior artists

Film sets often run for 12 to 18 hours, sometimes even longer (especially tough on women and junior artists who don't have much say).

Some stars like Suniel Shetty and Kajol are backing the push for change, while others argue filmmaking needs flexibility because of unpredictable delays and high daily costs (over $26,000).

With icons like Shah Rukh Khan, famous for their relentless work ethic, it's clear this isn't just about schedules: it's about rethinking what fair working conditions look like in Bollywood.