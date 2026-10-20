Bollywood shifts Diwali strategy, 'Ramayana: Part 1' releases November 5
Entertainment
Bollywood is switching things up this Diwali: there's no big box office clash this year.
Instead, Ramayana: Part 1 is the only major film dropping on November 5, just ahead of the festival.
It's a clear sign that filmmakers are moving away from crowded release dates to give their movies a better shot at success.
Producers stagger festive releases November December
Producers are now spreading out film releases through November and December, hoping each movie gets more time to shine without direct rivals.
For example, Om: Chapter 1, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, and Suryaa all arrive on November 20, while December brings big titles like Eetha and Chamunda.
Industry folks think this could help boost ticket sales by offering more choices over a longer festive stretch.