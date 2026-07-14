Bollywood supports Sonam Wangchuk's protest: Naseeruddin Shah to Shreya Dhanwanthary
What's the story
Actors Shreya Dhanwanthary, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and many more have extended support and shown concern for educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since joining the protest, and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says his health has been steadily declining. A health bulletin released on Monday revealed he has lost 8.2kg, with a blood pressure of 107/70 and a blood sugar level of 67.
Actor's request
Dhanwanthary says, 'You cannot reason with an apathetic state'
Dhanwanthary wrote, "I hate that I'm about to say this but please sir, consider ending your fast."
"Sonam Wangchuk is using a peaceful expression of rebellion against a government that has shown little to no moral conscience."
"Sir, you cannot reason with an apathetic state."
#1
Shah and Pathak Shah say, 'Marathon, not a sprint'
Shah and Pathak Shah put out a statement through PTI, which read, "We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across the country."
"We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead."
"This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come."
#2 and #3
Abhay Deol joins protest, Omi Vaidya posts in support
Abhay Deol joined the protest on Tuesday. The actor shared a picture on Instagram from Jantar Mantar of Wangchuk looking frail, captioning it with a heartbreak emoji.
On the other hand, 3 Idiots star Omi Vaidya made a heartfelt appeal online, saying, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die."
He added, "If you look into these issues, I think that you may agree with him and you may see yourself having the same issues."
#4 and #5
Zeenat Aman asks for 'open dialogue'; Prakash Raj shows up
Zeenat Aman shared Wangchuk's photo on Instagram, where she revealed reading an article about his deteriorating health.
She said, "With respect to Mr. Wangchuk's wishes...I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India."
She urged people not to wait as one of India's "greatest minds" is being "sacrificed."
On the other hand, Prakash Raj recently joined the protest and met Wangchuk, saying, "In solidarity with the youngsters of my country."
Protest details
Why is Wangchuk protesting?
Wangchuk, an engineer, innovator, and education reformer from Ladakh, joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28.
The protest is led by CJP over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
The protesters are demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and ₹1 crore as compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide after the controversy.