Bollywood star Ranveer Singh acquires electric Hummer SUV
Ranveer Singh just became the first Bollywood star to bring home the rare GMC Hummer EV.
The electric SUV was delivered straight to his Mumbai doorstep, marking his debut in the world of electric vehicles and adding some serious muscle to his garage.
Hummer EV 3X: Specs and price
The Hummer EV 3X packs a massive 178 kWh battery, pumps out 830hp, and delivers an eye-popping 15,592 Nm of torque.
It can hit 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds despite weighing over 4.5 tons!
With import duties and taxes, it costs between ₹4.5 crore and ₹4.57 crore on-road.
The actor's impressive garage
Ranveer's collection already features heavy-hitters like the Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach and Lamborghini Urus.
With the Hummer EV now in the mix, he's taken his car game up a notch as one of Bollywood's top auto enthusiasts.