Bolt, ex-Needtobreathe member, expecting 2nd child after infertility struggles
Entertainment
Seth Bolt, once part of NEEDTOBREATHE, and his wife Tori are expecting baby number two after facing over a year of infertility struggles.
Their two-year-old daughter Amma got to share the happy news with her grandparents on a video call.
Bolt stepped back for family
In vitro fertilization wasn't easy for Tori, who's not a fan of needles, but she called receiving the news that we were pregnant "it felt like an overwhelming wave of gratitude, relief and joy, all at one" after months of setbacks.
Seth stepped back from touring last year to focus on family, and now they're looking forward to welcoming their new addition this September, just in time for their 10th anniversary next month.
Amma's already excited to be a big sister.