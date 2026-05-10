Bolt, ex-Needtobreathe member, expecting 2nd child after infertility struggles

Bolt stepped back for family

In vitro fertilization wasn't easy for Tori, who's not a fan of needles, but she called receiving the news that we were pregnant "it felt like an overwhelming wave of gratitude, relief and joy, all at one" after months of setbacks.

Seth stepped back from touring last year to focus on family, and now they're looking forward to welcoming their new addition this September, just in time for their 10th anniversary next month.

Amma's already excited to be a big sister.