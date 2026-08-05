Anupam Kher pens emotional note for 'Khosla...' co-star Boman Irani
What's the story
Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently celebrated a significant milestone in the production of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. His co-star Boman Irani has wrapped up filming for the much-anticipated sequel, and Kher marked this occasion with an emotional message on Instagram. Sharing a video from the wrap-up celebrations, he lauded Irani not just for his acting prowess but also for his generosity and friendship.
Emotional note
'What can one possibly say about...'
In his post, Kher expressed admiration for Irani's personality and contribution to cinema.
He wrote, "FILM WRAP FOR KHURANA SAAB! Last night was the film wrap for my dear friend, #BomanIrani, on #KhoslaKaGhosla2!"
"What can one possibly say about a man who seems to have it all? Talent, humility, generosity, wit, and a heart that is always larger than life."
Professional admiration
'He is one of the warmest, kindest and...'
Kher also added, "Our relationship in the film couldn't be more different from our relationship off screen."
"In the film, he is the intimidating, ruthless and unforgettable #KhuranaSaab."
"In real life, he is one of the warmest, kindest and most generous friends one could ask for."
He added, "His understanding of cinema, his preparation, his attention to detail and his ability to make every scene richer are simply extraordinary."
Film details
'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' is bigger in every way!'
Kher also shared his excitement about the sequel, hinting that audiences can expect a much bigger film than the original.
He thanked Irani for his friendship and contribution to the project.
"Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is bigger in every way!! The scale is bigger, the emotions are bigger, the stakes are higher... and yes, so is Khurana Saab!" Kher wrote.
The film will release on August 28, but an official confirmation regarding its release date is awaited.