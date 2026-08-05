Anupam Kher pens emotional note for 'Khosla...' co-star Boman Irani

Kher also added, "Our relationship in the film couldn't be more different from our relationship off screen."

"In the film, he is the intimidating, ruthless and unforgettable #KhuranaSaab."

"In real life, he is one of the warmest, kindest and most generous friends one could ask for."

He added, "His understanding of cinema, his preparation, his attention to detail and his ability to make every scene richer are simply extraordinary."