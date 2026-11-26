Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa gets fresh bomb threat
What's the story
Mumbai authorities are currently investigating a bomb threat email that has mentioned several locations in the city, including Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa. The email was reportedly sent on Thursday to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and contained pro-Khalistan references as well as threats related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Threat details
Email warns of possible grenade attacks, IED blasts
The email, which was received on November 26, the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, reportedly warned of possible grenade attacks in the city and IED blasts at several locations.
The message allegedly stated that explosives had been placed at various locations in Mumbai, including Metro stations and Bachchan's residence.
However, these claims have not been independently verified by authorities.
Content of email
Email invokes pro-Khalistan references, mentions 1984 anti-Sikh riots
The email also reportedly referenced the Khalistan movement and organizations such as the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa.
It also invoked slogans from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The message included the line: Khoon ka badla khoon (blood for blood), along with a threat against Bachchan's house.
Security measures
Security tightened around key locations in Mumbai
In light of the email threat, security has been tightened around key locations in Mumbai.
The police are currently investigating the matter to ascertain the veracity of the threats mentioned in the email.
Meanwhile, no explosives or imminent attack have been confirmed based on the contents of the message, which are being treated as allegations made by the sender.
In the past few weeks, the Bollywood superstar's house has been named in multiple threat emails.