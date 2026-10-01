Pratyusha Banerjee's death case: Boyfriend acquitted after 10 years

Singh's discharge application was earlier rejected by the Dindoshi Sessions Court in August 2023, after police filed a chargesheet in the case in 2018. He had challenged the same in the High Court.

The actor-producer had been booked under sections related to abetment of suicide, assault, and criminal intimidation following Banerjee's mother's complaint at the Bangur Nagar police station.

The allegations against him included mental and physical harassment.