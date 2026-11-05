Bombay HC orders removal of AI content using Panday photos
Entertainment
The Bombay High Court has stepped in to protect Ananya Panday's privacy, ordering the removal of online content that used her photographs without permission, especially in AI-generated images and videos and business promotions.
The court agreed this kind of misuse crosses the line, impacting her rights to privacy and dignity.
Khan Kapoor Sanon challenge AI misuse
Ananya isn't alone: other celebrities like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon have also gone to court over their images being used or altered without consent.
With AI making it easier than ever to fake or misuse someone's identity online, more stars are standing up for their digital rights.