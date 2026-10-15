Bombay High Court allows 'Queen 2' production to continue
Entertainment
The Bombay High Court has decided not to block the production of Queen 2, even though Phantom Studios, co-producer of the original Queen (2014), claimed it should have a say in any sequels.
The court's move means the sequel can keep rolling without interruption, at least for now.
Sequel rights dispute and 'Om' release
This ruling highlights ongoing debates about who really owns sequel rights in Bollywood. It could shape how future film franchises are handled.
On a different note, Dhanush fans: his next movie Om: Chapter 1 is now set to release on November 20, so mark your calendars!