Bombay High Court shields Aaryan from online misuse and deepfakes
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan just scored a win in court: he is now protected from digital platforms misusing his name, photo, or even AI versions of himself.
The Bombay High Court stepped in after concerns that fake or unauthorized content could hurt his reputation.
Aaryan gets 36 hours takedown order
The judge has ordered any objectionable content about Kartik to be taken down within 36 hours after it is communicated by Aaryan or his representative.
This case highlights how important it is for celebrities to protect their identity online, especially with AI making things trickier.
More hearings are set for June 10, and Kartik is not the only star getting this kind of support: other celebrities have also received similar protection recently.