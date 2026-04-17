Bombay High Court shields Aaryan from online misuse and deepfakes

Aaryan gets 36 hours takedown order

The judge has ordered any objectionable content about Kartik to be taken down within 36 hours after it is communicated by Aaryan or his representative.

This case highlights how important it is for celebrities to protect their identity online, especially with AI making things trickier.

More hearings are set for June 10, and Kartik is not the only star getting this kind of support: other celebrities have also received similar protection recently.