Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya to marry soon? Boney Kapoor clarifies

Producer Boney Kapoor has denied reports of Janhvi Kapoor 's impending wedding to Shikhar Pahariya . The recent rumors suggested a traditional ceremony in September or October, possibly in Jamnagar. However, Kapoor recently told ETimes, "No, this is not true." The couple reportedly started dating early in life, broke up in 2016, and then reconciled in 2022.

Relationship history Relationship timeline of the couple Janhvi and Pahariya were first rumored to be dating before the former's Bollywood debut. After their reconciliation, they have been spotted together on vacations and at family events. Pahariya has also been a part of several intimate Kapoor family gatherings and temple visits, indicating his deep bond with the Dhadak actor.

Emotional insight Janhvi's recent thoughts on love Recently, Janhvi spoke about love on Raj Shamani's podcast, indirectly hinting at her relationship with Pahariya. She said, "Love looks safe. I don't feel as helpless anymore because of his presence." She also described love as a space where she can be herself without any filters. "I can be a child. There's no one else I have more fun with. I feel I have become the truest version of myself because of love," she added.

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