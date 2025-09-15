Boney Kapoor once eyed Deepika Padukone for 'Chaalbaaz' remake
The 1989 cult classic Chaalbaaz, which starred Sridevi in a double role, is reportedly being remade. A few weeks ago, reports suggested that Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, might play the lead role. Now, her father and producer Boney Kapoor has revealed that multiple producers have expressed interest in casting her. However, he also acknowledged the difficulties of adapting the film and revealed that he once wanted Deepika Padukone to lead the project.
Producer's perspective
What Kapoor said about Janhvi's potential commitment
Kapoor told ETimes, "There are many people who've been wanting to do Chaalbaaz with Janhvi. I don't know if she's made any commitment. But for sure, there were more than three people who were after her to do it." "And the fourth person was me." He added that he had not yet spoken to Janhvi about the potential project as he has been traveling.
Casting considerations
Kapoor considered casting Padukone in 'Chaalbaaz' remake
Kapoor also revealed that he had once considered Padukone for the Chaalbaaz remake. He said, "I know for sure that even at one point I was keen, in fact, I was keen to do it with Deepika." "But it didn't materialize. So now there are people and producers who are keen to do it with Janhvi."
Remake challenges
The problems in remaking the movie now
Kapoor explained why he didn't go ahead with the remake earlier, saying, "It is not an easy film to do. We've to upscale it, modernize it, and make it today's film." Notably, at one point, there was even a plan for Shraddha Kapoor to lead the remake titled Chaalbaaz in London, but that project is currently shelved.