Boney Kapoor once eyed Deepika Padukone for 'Chaalbaaz' remake

The 1989 cult classic Chaalbaaz , which starred Sridevi in a double role, is reportedly being remade. A few weeks ago, reports suggested that Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor , might play the lead role. Now, her father and producer Boney Kapoor has revealed that multiple producers have expressed interest in casting her. However, he also acknowledged the difficulties of adapting the film and revealed that he once wanted Deepika Padukone to lead the project.

Producer's perspective What Kapoor said about Janhvi's potential commitment Kapoor told ETimes, "There are many people who've been wanting to do Chaalbaaz with Janhvi. I don't know if she's made any commitment. But for sure, there were more than three people who were after her to do it." "And the fourth person was me." He added that he had not yet spoken to Janhvi about the potential project as he has been traveling.

Casting considerations Kapoor considered casting Padukone in 'Chaalbaaz' remake Kapoor also revealed that he had once considered Padukone for the Chaalbaaz remake. He said, "I know for sure that even at one point I was keen, in fact, I was keen to do it with Deepika." "But it didn't materialize. So now there are people and producers who are keen to do it with Janhvi."