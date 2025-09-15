'The Raja Saab': Hanumankind to sing Prabhas's energetic entry track
What's the story
Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab. According to recent reports, rapper Hanumankind, who shot to fame with his viral hit Big Dwags, will be singing the introduction song for the film. The track will be a collaboration with music composer Thaman and is expected to have an energetic rap style.
Career highlights
Who is Hanumankind?
Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, rose to fame with his global hit Big Dwags. He also worked on the song Na De Dil Pardesi Nu for Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar. The track is a mix of traditional Punjabi folk and modern hip-hop. The film will be released on December 5, 2025.
Film synopsis
About 'The Raja Saab'
The Raja Saab tells the story of a man who tries to claim his ancestral property in order to make a fortune. However, he soon discovers that the mansion is haunted by the spirit of Raja Saab. The film has been delayed multiple times, and though there is no official announcement yet, it is speculated to hit screens in early 2026. It also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.