'The Raja Saab': Hanumankind to sing Prabhas's energetic entry track 

Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, rose to fame with his global hit Big Dwags. He also worked on the song Na De Dil Pardesi Nu for Ranveer Singh 's upcoming film Dhurandhar. The track is a mix of traditional Punjabi folk and modern hip-hop. The film will be released on December 5, 2025.

About 'The Raja Saab'

The Raja Saab tells the story of a man who tries to claim his ancestral property in order to make a fortune. However, he soon discovers that the mansion is haunted by the spirit of Raja Saab. The film has been delayed multiple times, and though there is no official announcement yet, it is speculated to hit screens in early 2026. It also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.