Winona Ryder shows how to own the OTT spotlight

Since the late '80s, Winona Ryder has been a Hollywood headliner, and she has survived the changing landscape of the industry. With the advent of OTT platforms, the star has reinvented her career and stayed relevant. It was her smart choices and adaptability that helped her with this makeover. Here's how Ryder traversed the OTT era and what helped her make a comeback.

#1 'Stranger Things' as a game changer The Netflix series Stranger Things became a major turning point in Ryder's career. As Joyce Byers, she stole hearts with her mind-blowing act. The show's humongous success introduced her to a new set of fans and further established her versatility as an actress. This role proved she could easily pull off modern-day storytelling and appeal to audiences of all ages.

#2 Embracing diverse roles Ryder's willingness to embrace diverse roles has been integral to her staying relevant. She has taken on characters that challenge traditional stereotypes and showcase different facets of human experience. By choosing roles that resonate with modern audiences, she has expanded her acting repertoire and demonstrated versatility beyond conventional expectations.

#3 Collaborating with emerging talent Collaborating with emerging talent has also been another key strategy in Ryder's career reinvention. Working alongside young actors and directors keeps her in touch with what works in modern filmmaking. The collaborations not only bring a fresh perspective but also help bridge generational gaps within the industry, adding to the creativity and relatability of the project.