Bonham Carter exits HBO's 'The White Lotus' amid role rewrite
Entertainment
Helena Bonham Carter has left the upcoming season of HBO's The White Lotus, which is set in the French Riviera and is reported to take place during the Cannes Film Festival.
HBO said her character wasn't quite matching its vision, so it's rewriting and recasting that role as filming continues.
'The White Lotus' production continues
Even with this last-minute switch, production is moving forward. The main cast still features Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, and Kumail Nanjiani.
Creator Mike White was disappointed to lose Carter but hopes to work with her another time.
A replacement will be announced soon, so the show stays on track.