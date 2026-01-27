Bonnie Tyler's 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' hits 1B streams

Welsh singer-songwriter Bonnie Tyler has joined the elite club of artists with over one billion streams on Spotify . Her iconic 1983 hit, Total Eclipse of the Heart, achieved this milestone recently. Despite this achievement, Tyler expressed disappointment over the financial returns from streaming, telling BBC, "Oh it's nothing, just about nothing."

Career highlights Tyler's journey from Neath to international stardom Born Gaynor Hopkins in Neath, Wales, Tyler was discovered by talent scout Roger Bell in a Swansea club. She released her first song, Lost in France, in 1977, but it was Total Eclipse of the Heart that catapulted her to fame. The song spent two weeks at number one on the UK charts and four weeks on the US charts.

Artist's response Tyler's reaction to Spotify's 1B streams plaque Tyler was pleasantly surprised when she received a plaque from Spotify for her song's one billion streams. "I'm really happy, when you think about it, there's only 8.3 billion people in the world," she said. The singer also received a gold disc for David Guetta's Together, which samples her iconic song.

