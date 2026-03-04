'Boong': BAFTA-winning film's trailer out; watch it here
The trailer for Boong was released, introducing us to a young Manipuri boy, Boong (Gugun Kipgen), who sets out with his friend Raju (Angom Sanamatum) on a risky trip to the Myanmar border town of Moreh.
Their mission? To bring Boong's missing father back home as a surprise for his mom—right in the middle of real-life conflict.
Film won Best Children's & Family Film at BAFTAs
Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Excel Entertainment, Boong mixes childhood innocence with tough social realities.
The boys' journey is full of challenges but also moments of friendship and hope.
The film made history this year by winning Best Children's & Family Film at the 79th BAFTA Awards—the first time an Indian movie has ever done so.
Release date and festival screenings
Boong has been making waves at major film festivals like the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF 2024), Warsaw, MAMI Mumbai, IFFI, and IFFM.
Following festival screenings, it's scheduled for a theatrical release on March 6—so you'll have a chance to catch it on the big screen!