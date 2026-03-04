'Boong': BAFTA-winning film's trailer out; watch it here

Film won Best Children's & Family Film at BAFTAs

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Excel Entertainment, Boong mixes childhood innocence with tough social realities.

The boys' journey is full of challenges but also moments of friendship and hope.

The film made history this year by winning Best Children's & Family Film at the 79th BAFTA Awards—the first time an Indian movie has ever done so.