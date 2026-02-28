'Boong' producers say BAFTA win feels 'shocking, surreal'

The Manipuri film Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, recently won the Best Children's and Family Film award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London. The movie's producers, Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar, have expressed their delight over this unexpected win. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, they shared their surprise and happiness at the film's success on such a prestigious platform.

Producers' reaction 'Winning it was cherry on the cake': Saudagar Saudagar said, "We were very pleasantly surprised; actually shocked because we were honored." "Only to be nominated itself was a very big deal for us and a matter of pride. Winning it was something like a cherry on the cake." Bhutani added, "We were overcome with a lot of emotion, more than anything else. We worked so hard behind the film and got so much love." "It was a surreal moment for all of us."

Film's journey Devi is an old associate of both producers Saudagar and Bhutani have known Devi for 20 years. They have worked with her on several advertisement films and feature films. "The idea and script is her birth child, her baby," said Saudagar. "She came to us, and she narrated the script. The moment we heard, we knew this film needs to be made."

Film's significance Here's what they expected from 'Boong' Saudagar said their expectations from Boong were to see it earn a name, which it has. "What was beautiful about the film was that it was this child's journey. And you can see this world through the innocence of this child." "We just wanted to be as authentic and as real as possible. It isn't a film that demanded any star value. The script itself is a star of the film."

