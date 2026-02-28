'Boong' producers say BAFTA win feels 'shocking, surreal'
What's the story
The Manipuri film Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, recently won the Best Children's and Family Film award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London. The movie's producers, Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar, have expressed their delight over this unexpected win. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, they shared their surprise and happiness at the film's success on such a prestigious platform.
Producers' reaction
'Winning it was cherry on the cake': Saudagar
Saudagar said, "We were very pleasantly surprised; actually shocked because we were honored." "Only to be nominated itself was a very big deal for us and a matter of pride. Winning it was something like a cherry on the cake." Bhutani added, "We were overcome with a lot of emotion, more than anything else. We worked so hard behind the film and got so much love." "It was a surreal moment for all of us."
Film's journey
Devi is an old associate of both producers
Saudagar and Bhutani have known Devi for 20 years. They have worked with her on several advertisement films and feature films. "The idea and script is her birth child, her baby," said Saudagar. "She came to us, and she narrated the script. The moment we heard, we knew this film needs to be made."
Film's significance
Here's what they expected from 'Boong'
Saudagar said their expectations from Boong were to see it earn a name, which it has. "What was beautiful about the film was that it was this child's journey. And you can see this world through the innocence of this child." "We just wanted to be as authentic and as real as possible. It isn't a film that demanded any star value. The script itself is a star of the film."
Film's future
Everything to know about 'Boong'
After its BAFTA win, Boong will be re-released in theaters on March 6. The film, which stars Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum, and Vikram Kochhar, tells the story of a young boy's search for his missing father. It was first released in September 2025 after being screened at various festivals around the world.