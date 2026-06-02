BAFTA-winning 'Boong' takes home 3 awards at NYIFF 2026

Major winners

'Boong' and other major awardees

Boong, which made history by winning the prestigious BAFTA award in February, was the biggest winner at NYIFF. The festival's top honor went to Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox), which won Best Film. Nikhil Yadav won Best Actor for Vimukt, while Meenakshi Jayan bagged the Best Actress award for Victoria. The Best Screenplay award was given to Nikhil Mahajan and Prajakt Deshmukh for Tighee.