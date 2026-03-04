'Boong' trailer: BAFTA-winning masterpiece will tug at your hearts

The award-winning Manipuri film Boong is set to return to theaters on Friday, March 6, 2026. The movie, which won the Best Children's & Family Film category at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) , triumphed over global giants like Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopia 2. This historic victory made it the first Indian production to win a BAFTA.

Film synopsis Cast and crew of the film Boong, the debut feature of writer-director Lakshmipriya Devi, stars Gugun Kipgen as a schoolboy from a village in Manipur. The film was produced by Excel Entertainment (Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani), Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures. The story follows Boong on his quest to find the perfect gift for his mother (Bala Hijam) and believes that bringing back his long-absent father would be the best gift of all.

Film's themes Trailer of the film The film's trailer shows Boong and his best friend Raju (played by "outsider" Angom Sanamatum from Rajasthan) traveling to Moreh, a border town near Myanmar. Set against the backdrop of socio-political unrest in Northeast India, the film explores themes of hope, family resilience, and childhood innocence.

