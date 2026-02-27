Farhan Akhtar's BAFTA-winning 'Boong' arrives in theaters in March

Farhan Akhtar 's production, Boong, which recently bagged the Best Children's and Family Film award at the 2026 BAFTA film awards, will hit theaters on March 6, 2026. Akhtar announced the same on Friday . The Manipuri-language film is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced under Excel Entertainment. It made history as India's first-ever BAFTA-winning film.

Film details What is 'Boong' all about? Boong is a critically acclaimed Manipuri coming-of-age drama that tells the story of a young boy's quest to find his missing father amid ethnic conflict in Manipur. The film, which translates to "little boy" in Manipuri, combines childhood innocence with poignant social commentary. It explores themes of resilience and the impact of socio-political tensions on everyday life through the eyes of a child.

Plot synopsis What happens in the film? Set against the backdrop of the conflict-ridden valley of Manipur, Boong tells the story of a nine-year-old boy who embarks on an emotional journey to find his father. His father had left home years ago to run a furniture store in Moreh and had stopped communicating with his family. Unwilling to accept rumors of his father's death, Boong sets out with his friend Raju toward the Myanmar border.

