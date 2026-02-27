'Cultural erasure': BAFTA quietly deletes 'Boong' director's winning speech

Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi recently made history by winning the Best Children's and Family Film award at the BAFTA Film Awards for her film Boong. However, her acceptance speech, which was a heartfelt tribute to her home state of Manipur , has been mysteriously deleted from BAFTA's social media accounts. The speech initially aired on the BBC during the awards broadcast and was shared on BAFTA's X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram pages.

Speech details What did Devi say in her acceptance speech? During her acceptance speech, Devi expressed gratitude to the jury members and BAFTA for recognizing her "very small film." She emphasized that Boong is rooted in her homeland, Manipur, which she described as "very troubled," "very much ignored," and "underrepresented in India." The director also prayed for peace to return to Manipur and for all internally displaced children, including the child actors in Boong, to regain their joy and innocence.

Public reaction Manipuri activist questions deletion of speech The sudden disappearance of Devi's speech from BAFTA's social media accounts has raised eyebrows. Manipuri activist Binalakshmi Nepram took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the move, stating that the removal of an "indigenous woman" director's acceptance speech "is tantamount to cultural erasure." "If yes, erasure of the acceptance speech of Director is tantamount to cultural erasure of Indigenous Peoples & women's voices & must be reinstated immediately," she wrote. Other netizens have also questioned the step online.

