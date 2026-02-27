'Cultural erasure': BAFTA quietly deletes 'Boong' director's winning speech
What's the story
Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi recently made history by winning the Best Children's and Family Film award at the BAFTA Film Awards for her film Boong. However, her acceptance speech, which was a heartfelt tribute to her home state of Manipur, has been mysteriously deleted from BAFTA's social media accounts. The speech initially aired on the BBC during the awards broadcast and was shared on BAFTA's X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram pages.
Speech details
What did Devi say in her acceptance speech?
During her acceptance speech, Devi expressed gratitude to the jury members and BAFTA for recognizing her "very small film." She emphasized that Boong is rooted in her homeland, Manipur, which she described as "very troubled," "very much ignored," and "underrepresented in India." The director also prayed for peace to return to Manipur and for all internally displaced children, including the child actors in Boong, to regain their joy and innocence.
Public reaction
Manipuri activist questions deletion of speech
The sudden disappearance of Devi's speech from BAFTA's social media accounts has raised eyebrows. Manipuri activist Binalakshmi Nepram took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the move, stating that the removal of an "indigenous woman" director's acceptance speech "is tantamount to cultural erasure." "If yes, erasure of the acceptance speech of Director is tantamount to cultural erasure of Indigenous Peoples & women's voices & must be reinstated immediately," she wrote. Other netizens have also questioned the step online.
Uncertainty
BAFTA yet to respond on the matter
Despite the public outcry, BAFTA has not yet responded to the controversy surrounding the deletion of Devi's speech. It is still unclear whether the removal was intentional or a technical glitch. The incident has sparked speculation among netizens about whether BAFTA acted on external instructions in this case. Meanwhile, Devi's historic win at the BAFTA Film Awards was celebrated across India as it marked a significant achievement for Indian cinema on an international platform.