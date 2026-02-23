'Boong' wins BAFTA, Lakshmipriya Devi prays for peace in Manipur

More on her speech

Devi described "Boong" as a tribute to her troubled homeland. The film follows a schoolboy searching for his missing father during border tensions in Manipur, highlighting the struggles faced by families there.

She shared that winning felt like reaching "To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place," reminding everyone that "We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness."