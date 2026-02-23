'Boong' wins BAFTA, Lakshmipriya Devi prays for peace in Manipur
Lakshmipriya Devi, director of "Boong," won Best Children's and Family Film at the 2026 BAFTAs and used her speech to wish for peace in Manipur.
She said, "We pray for peace to return to Manipur," and hoped displaced children would "regain their joy, their innocence, and their dream once again."
More on her speech
Devi described "Boong" as a tribute to her troubled homeland. The film follows a schoolboy searching for his missing father during border tensions in Manipur, highlighting the struggles faced by families there.
She shared that winning felt like reaching "To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place," reminding everyone that "We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness."
Historic win for India
"Boong" is Devi's first film in Manipuri and just made history as the first Indian movie ever to win this BAFTA category.
It beat out big titles like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival—plus, it was India's only nomination this year.