'Border 2': Anu Malik wants credit for 'Sandese Aate...' remake?

The makers of Border 2 released a teaser earlier this week for Ghar Kab Aaoge, a reimagined version of the classic, Sandese Aate Hain from the original. The updated track has been recreated by Mithoon, with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The original song was written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik . In a recent interview, Malik said he expects to be credited for the new version as well.

Credit anticipation 'They should because people know about our contribution...' In an interview with PTI, Malik said, "I believe the song is recreated. I'm not a part of it. I'm sure they will give my name to it as I've created the song." "They should because people know about our contribution, they can't get away." "They can't make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hain... Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar are up there (in their contribution), so they will have to put our name somewhere."

Singer admiration Malik praised the new version's singers Malik expressed high hopes for the recreation, especially with Sonu Nigam's return and Arijit Singh's addition. He said, "I think it is going to be brilliant because Sonu is a fabulous singer." "He is one of the best singers that we've today, and Arijit is a magical singer." "So, it will be a magical combination of Arijit and Sonu together, but the tune is going to be Anu Malik." The song also features Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

Original song Malik's dedication to the original 'Sandese Aate Hain' The original Sandese Aate Hain was sung by Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. It became iconic for its melody, lyrics, and picturization. Speaking about the song, Malik said, "When I was offered a chance to do this, I gave it all that I had for my love for my country." "I believe that there is no country better than India... I'm not saying other countries are bad."