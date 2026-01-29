'Border 2' crosses ₹200cr in India, set to hit ₹300cr worldwide
Border 2, the sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama, is making waves at the box office.
Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh, it dropped on January 23, 2026 and quickly grabbed attention for its action-packed story and big ensemble cast.
In numbers:
In just six days, Border 2 pulled in ₹213 crore net (₹255.1 crore gross) in India and a total of ₹292.1 crore worldwide—including ₹37 crore from overseas.
Opening day saw ₹30 crore; days two and three jumped to ₹36.5 crore and ₹54.5 crore respectively.
Why is everyone talking about it?
Even with the usual weekday slowdown, Border 2 hasn't lost steam. It's already outperformed other big releases this year and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026 so far.
With its blend of gripping storytelling and standout performances, plus being on track to cross the global ₹300 crore mark soon, it's clearly struck a chord with moviegoers—especially if you're into epic war dramas or just want something that's got everyone talking right now!