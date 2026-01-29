'Border 2' crosses ₹200cr in India, set to hit ₹300cr worldwide

In just six days, Border 2 pulled in ₹213 crore net (₹255.1 crore gross) in India and a total of ₹292.1 crore worldwide—including ₹37 crore from overseas. Opening day saw ₹30 crore; days two and three jumped to ₹36.5 crore and ₹54.5 crore respectively.

Why is everyone talking about it?

Even with the usual weekday slowdown, Border 2 hasn't lost steam. It's already outperformed other big releases this year and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026 so far.

With its blend of gripping storytelling and standout performances, plus being on track to cross the global ₹300 crore mark soon, it's clearly struck a chord with moviegoers—especially if you're into epic war dramas or just want something that's got everyone talking right now!