'Border 2' gets U/A 13+ rating; no cuts made
What's the story
The much-awaited film Border 2 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 13+ rating, reported Bollywood Hungama. The war drama, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan among others, is set to hit theaters on Friday, January 23. Despite its lengthy runtime of 3 hours, 19 minutes, and 7 seconds, the CBFC didn't demand any cuts in dialogue or action sequences.
Film details
'Border 2' runtime and advance booking details
The uncut version of Border 2 has a total runtime of three hours and 16 minutes. Despite its length, the film has been given a U/A 13+ rating by the CBFC, indicating it may not be excessively violent or gory. Advance bookings for the film have already started, with reports suggesting it earned ₹2.68 crore through advance bookings for its first day alone!
Changes
Minor modifications made in 'Border 2' as per CBFC
While no major cuts were asked for, the makers of Border 2 had to make a few minor changes. The name of Deol's character, Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, was added to the credits as per CBFC's request. The visuals of the Indian flag on war planes were also altered wherever they appeared in the film.
Film synopsis
'Border 2' cast and plot details
Border 2 features an ensemble cast including Deol, Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is helmed by Anurag Singh. The film is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and will showcase various battles fought on different fronts. In Border 2, Deol plays Lt. Kaler, an Indian Army officer from the 6 Sikh Regiment, while Dhawan portrays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya PVC, an Indian Army officer from The Grenadiers.