'Border 2' gets U/A 13+ rating; no cuts made

The much-awaited film Border 2 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 13+ rating, reported Bollywood Hungama. The war drama, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan among others, is set to hit theaters on Friday, January 23. Despite its lengthy runtime of 3 hours, 19 minutes, and 7 seconds, the CBFC didn't demand any cuts in dialogue or action sequences.

Film details 'Border 2' runtime and advance booking details The uncut version of Border 2 has a total runtime of three hours and 16 minutes. Despite its length, the film has been given a U/A 13+ rating by the CBFC, indicating it may not be excessively violent or gory. Advance bookings for the film have already started, with reports suggesting it earned ₹2.68 crore through advance bookings for its first day alone!

Changes Minor modifications made in 'Border 2' as per CBFC While no major cuts were asked for, the makers of Border 2 had to make a few minor changes. The name of Deol's character, Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, was added to the credits as per CBFC's request. The visuals of the Indian flag on war planes were also altered wherever they appeared in the film.

Advertisement