'Border 2' advance booking delayed due to 'Toxic'-'Dhurandhar 2' clash

The advance booking for the upcoming Bollywood film Border 2 has not opened at several centers yet, reportedly due to a disagreement between distributor Anil Thadani and exhibitors. Thadani is said to be trying to club the showcasing of Border 2 with Toxic, which is set for an Eid 2026 release. Exhibitors have refused this proposal as they believe it would affect their business with Dhurandhar 2 , another upcoming film.

Business clash Exhibitors refuse to club 'Border 2' with 'Toxic' A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Thadani has demanded at-least 50 percent of shows for Toxic on Eid in a clash with Dhurandhar 2." "The exhibitors have refused to the offer, as Dhurandhar 2 is a much hotter film." "Hence, the advances have not opened at multiple centers, as Anil and his team are trying to get some sort of commitment for Toxic, whereas exhibitors have made their decision clear."

Film preference 'Dhurandhar 2' deserves solo showcasing, say exhibitors Exhibitors have reportedly told Thadani to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2 as both films are hot properties. They believe that Dhurandhar 2 deserves a solo showcase for its sequel. One exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama, "Toxic is a hot film and should come solo. Clashing with Dhurandhar 2 is a bad business call." "Border 2 should not be clubbed with Toxic in any manner as both are different films from different banners."

Advertisement