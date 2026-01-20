'Border 2' producer reveals Varun, Diljit were 'first choice' picks

The much-anticipated film Border 2 is set to release this Friday, and ticket sales are already generating significant interest. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Nidhi Dutta opened up about the casting choices and more. She revealed that Varun Dhawan , Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh were her first choices for their respective roles.

Casting insights 'When I came across the story and picture...' Dutta revealed that her casting decisions were heavily influenced by the real-life heroes of the 1971 war. She said, "When I came across the story and picture of Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who by the way was the only Param Vir Chakra awardee in the history of the Indian Air Force, the only person that came to my mind was Diljit."

Casting details 'When I wrote the character of the Naval officer...' Dutta added, "As for Varun, he was always in my mind." "I remember my husband (Binoy Gandhi) had messaged him about it when I had just written it." "Finally, when I wrote the character of the Naval officer, I knew it had to be Ahan." "There's a certain gait and body language that naval officers possess, which is different from the air force and army officers." "Somehow, Ahan gave me the feeling that this is the role for him."

Trolling response Dutta's response to Dhawan's online trolling Despite the film's impending release, Dhawan has been facing a lot of trolling online. Addressing this issue, Dutta said, "When you see the film, you'll know exactly what we are feeling." "We have seen his performance and how hard he has worked for it." She added that everyone is entitled to their opinion but hoped people would show more respect for Dhawan's role as a Param Vir Chakra awardee.

