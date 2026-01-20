'Creative...bankruptcy': Javed Akhtar refused to write songs for 'Border 2'

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar revealed that he was approached to write songs for the upcoming sequel, Border 2 , but he declined. The reason? His discomfort with using rehashed versions of songs from the original Border (1997). "They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused." He told India Today, "I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy."

Creative concerns Akhtar questioned the need for rehashed songs Akhtar further questioned the need for rehashed songs in a new film. "You have an old song that did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something?" "Make new songs, or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work." "Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it?... If you are making a film again, create new songs." "Why are you depending on the past?"

Nostalgia critique Akhtar's stance on Bollywood's nostalgia-driven music trend Akhtar also criticized the overall trend of Bollywood music relying on nostalgia. He suggested that filmmakers should "create new nostalgia then," instead of depending on past successes. The Border 2 soundtrack, which features rehashed versions of songs like Sandese Aate Hain, has sparked mixed reactions from fans, some applauding the nostalgic touch while others questioning its creativity.

Advertisement

Past projects Akhtar's past experience with original songs Akhtar also drew from his own experience, recalling how the 1964 film Haqeeqat featured original songs instead of reusing popular tracks. "And its songs were not ordinary ones. Be it Kar Chale Hum Fida or Main Yeh Sochkar Uske Dar Se Utha Tha. Those were such brilliant songs, but we didn't use them. We wrote new ones, we made absolutely different songs, and people liked them too."

Advertisement