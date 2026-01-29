'Border 2' hits a speed bump at the box office
Border 2, the sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama, kicked off with big numbers but saw its collections dip by Day 6.
Directed by Anurag Singh and featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and more, the film brings back high-stakes action and patriotism for a new generation.
In numbers:
The movie opened strong with ₹28.5-32.1 crore on Day 1 and peaked over Republic Day weekend—earning up to ₹63.59 crore in a single day.
But Border 2's earnings dropped sharply to just ₹13-15 crore on January 28.
Its total Indian net collection now stands between ₹196.50-198 crore.
What's next for fans?
Even with this slowdown, fans can look forward to more: producer Bhushan Kumar has already confirmed Border 3 is happening!
So if you're into war dramas or loved the original Border, there's more action coming your way.