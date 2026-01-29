'Border 2' hits a speed bump at the box office

The movie opened strong with ₹28.5-32.1 crore on Day 1 and peaked over Republic Day weekend—earning up to ₹63.59 crore in a single day. But Border 2's earnings dropped sharply to just ₹13-15 crore on January 28. Its total Indian net collection now stands between ₹196.50-198 crore.

What's next for fans?

Even with this slowdown, fans can look forward to more: producer Bhushan Kumar has already confirmed Border 3 is happening!

So if you're into war dramas or loved the original Border, there's more action coming your way.